Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa mourns anti-apartheid activist Mlangeni

South Africa months ago limited funerals to 50 mourners, another ripple of pain in a country that now has the world's fifth largest confirmed coronavirus caseload with more than 459,000, including more than 7,200 deaths.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:54 IST
South Africa mourns anti-apartheid activist Mlangeni
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South African officials have gathered — not always at a distance — for the state funeral of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving member of the group including Nelson Mandela that was sentenced to life in prison at the historic Rivonia trial. Mlangeni died last week at age 95 after being hospitalized with abdominal pains.

Images on social media show masked mourners clustered around his casket Wednesday after a ceremony in which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy to carefully spaced attendees. South Africa months ago limited funerals to 50 mourners, another ripple of pain in a country that now has the world's fifth-largest confirmed coronavirus caseload with more than 459,000, including more than 7,200 deaths. Officials believe the real number of deaths is higher.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UK watchdog steps up scrutiny of how banks treat COVID-stressed consumers

Financial firms will face closer scrutiny of how they deal with an expected rise in vulnerable customers as COVID-19 relief measures are phased out after October, Britains Financial Conduct Authority FCA said on Wednesday.The FCA published ...

Trump says he never confronted Putin about Russia bounty reports -Axios

President Donald Trump said he never questioned Russian leader Vladimir Putin about U.S. intelligence reports that Moscow paid the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan, casting doubt on the reports in an interview.Trump, who has s...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Johnny Depp was victim of abuser Heard, court toldJohnny Depp was the victim of invented allegations and physical violence from his former wife Amber Heard, Londons High Court was told o...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Exclusive Former Kremlin insider recounts Putins moves to retain powerWhen Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing for last months nationwide vote on potentially extending his rule...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020