Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai students rally over gender rights, uniforms and haircut rules

Dozens of students rallied in Thailand on Wednesday to demand from the government greater gender rights and an end to what they called outdated curriculum and discriminatory rules on uniforms and haircuts. Onlookers in Bangkok cheered and applauded as students of mixed ages carrying placards and banners and rainbow flags, fans and umbrellas marched to the education ministry in protest at a school system they said was far behind the times.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:33 IST
Thai students rally over gender rights, uniforms and haircut rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of students rallied in Thailand on Wednesday to demand from the government greater gender rights and an end to what they called outdated curriculum and discriminatory rules on uniforms and haircuts.

Onlookers in Bangkok cheered and applauded as students of mixed ages carrying placards and banners and rainbow flags, fans and umbrellas marched to the education ministry in protest at a school system they said was far behind the times. The group included secondary school pupils and some older students. They took aim in particular at rules that prescribe specific hair length and styles for male and female students.

"What about students of other genders? This is something the ministry needs to consider because it is normal to be diverse," said Panupong Suwannahong, 19, a protest organiser. "The school uniform segregates the students' genders."

The demonstration comes amid an increase in student-led political protests in Thailand in recent weeks. The group, however, said it had no ties to an anti-government movement. On the steps of the ministry and in front of its permanent secretary, student Pimchanok Nongnual, 19, shaved her hair with electric clippers in protest at "suffocating" gender rules.

"What about gender fluid or non-binary students?" said Pimchanok. Although it is a largely conservative Buddhist society, Thailand has a reputation for openness and free-wheeling attitudes and has a vibrant lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) social scene.

Its cabinet backed a civil partnership bill on July 8 to recognise same-sex unions with almost the same legal rights as married couples, in one of Thailand's most liberal moves yet. However, activists say its education system is reluctant to respond to changing attitudes. Nattapat Satavelarot, 17, tore up a textbook on health and hygiene, rejecting what he called a discriminatory curriculum.

"I want teachers to be educated about LBGTQ rights and they need to understand that students consisting of many genders is not a taboo," Nattapat said.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia-Pacific: ‘Call to action’ highlights role of family farmers amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Although hundreds of millions of smallholder family farmers in Asia-Pacific produce a majority of the worlds food, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on their livelihoods, according to the Food and Agriculture Organiz...

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline to Sep 30

The government has for the third time extended the deadline for bidding for privatisation of Indias second-biggest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL by two months to September 30. While the Cabinet had in November last year approve...

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit up 77 pc, says no impact of COVID-19

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CFCL on Wednesday reported a 76.82 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.38 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 on strong sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 168.74 c...

Latin America urged to boost green jobs for pandemic recovery

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Latin America could create 15 million new green jobs in climate and nature protection over the next decade if countries aim to cut carbon emissions as part of a sustainable e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020