Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. warns that 60% of Zimbabweans threatened by hunger

Zimbabwe is gripped by a climate- and recession-induced economic crisis, its worst in more than a decade, which has seen shortages of foreign currency, medicines and soaring inflation. The World Food Programme (WFP) said the number of food-insecure Zimbabweans will reach 8.6 million by December, which is 60% of the population, owing to the combined effects of drought, economic recession and the coronavirus.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:05 IST
U.N. warns that 60% of Zimbabweans threatened by hunger
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.N. food agency on Thursday appealed for an additional $250 million to provide relief to millions of Zimbabweans as the COVID-19 pandemic bites and warned that 60% of the population could become "food-insecure". Zimbabwe is gripped by a climate- and recession-induced economic crisis, its worst in more than a decade, which has seen shortages of foreign currency, medicines and soaring inflation.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said the number of food-insecure Zimbabweans will reach 8.6 million by December, which is 60% of the population, owing to the combined effects of drought, economic recession and the coronavirus. The agency required an additional $250 million to support a rapidly expanding emergency operation. In April, the WFP sought $130 million to fund emergency operations until August.

"Many Zimbabwean families are suffering the ravages of acute hunger, and their plight will get worse before it gets better," Lola Castro, WFP's regional director for Southern Africa, said. "We need the international community to step up now to help us prevent a potential humanitarian catastrophe."

The WFP said a national lockdown would cause more job losses while rural hunger was rising as unemployed citizens returned to their village homes. Political tensions are rising in Zimbabwe after activists called for protests on Friday against government corruption that they blame for worsening the economic crisis.

The government has branded the protests an "insurrection". On Thursday, police and soldiers increased security check points at all roads leading to urban centres around the country and turned back motorists and some workers, witnesses said. With inflation running above 700%, prices of basic goods are now beyond the reach of many citizens and desperate families are eating less, selling off precious belongings and going into debt, the WFP said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says has no information to suggest Russians detained by Belarus did anything illegal

The Kremlin said on Thursday it was unaware of any illegal activity carried out by a group of alleged Russian mercenaries detained by Belarus on suspicion of plotting a violent attack in the run-up to an election. Belarus said earlier on Th...

I trust my directors completely: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is a directors actor and keeps his slate clean when he is prepping for a role. The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur series, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Netflix series Sacre...

Number of coronavirus cases in Iran passes 300,000 - Health Ministry

The number of infections from the new coronavirus in Iran has reached 301,530, according to official Health Ministry figures announced on state TV on Thursday.Iran has the Middle Easts highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases and infection...

Dabur Q1 net falls 6 pc to Rs 341 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.18 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 341.30 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due lower revenue from operations. It had posted a net profit of Rs 363...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020