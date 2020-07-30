Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Nissan executive Kelly to stand trial from Sept. 15 - NHK

The trial of ex-Nissan Motor Co executive Greg Kelly, who is charged with conspiring to under-report the income of its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, has been scheduled to start on Sept. Kelly denies wrongdoing. The trial was initially expected to start in April but was delayed partly by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NHK.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:19 IST
Ex-Nissan executive Kelly to stand trial from Sept. 15 - NHK

The trial of ex-Nissan Motor Co executive Greg Kelly, who is charged with conspiring to under-report the income of its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, has been scheduled to start on Sept. 15, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday. Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will be among those who will appear at the hearing at the Tokyo District Court in September, NHK said. Kelly denies wrongdoing.

The trial was initially expected to start in April but was delayed partly by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NHK. Kelly, the automaker's ex-representative director, has been charged with helping Ghosn hide around 9 billion yen ($85.6 million) in compensation.

Ghosn has fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, after being charged with engaging in financial wrongdoing, including understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn also denies wrongdoing. ($1 = 105.0900 yen)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in Kachuri village, kin blames TMC

The body of a local Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in the Kachuri village of the East Midnapore district in West Bengal on Thursday. Purnacharan Das was found hanging from a tree in the early hours of Thursd...

University in Louisiana gets a USD 20M anonymous donation

A historically Black university in Louisiana has received a USD 20 million donation from an anonymous donor, the largest private contribution in the schools history. Xavier University of Louisiana announced the gift on Tuesday, saying the d...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 515 PM Nation DEL40 PM-LD MAURITIUS Indias development cooperation does not come with any conditions PM Modi New Delhi Indias development cooperation with other nations does not come with any condi...

Domestic CV industry volumes to contract 25-28 pc in FY21: ICRA

Domestic commercial vehicle CV industry volumes are expected to contract by 25-28 per cent in FY2021, ratings agency ICRA said on Thursday while maintaining a negative outlook on the segment. The contraction will bring industry volumes to l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020