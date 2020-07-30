Quake rattles Los Angeles, no immediate reports of damage

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitudes hit about a mile (2 km) north of the Los Angeles community of Pacoima on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Though relatively small in magnitude, the quake which struck at 4:29 a.m. Pacific time (1129 GMT) was felt in much of the Los Angeles area, social media reports said. The second quake of 3.3 magnitudes struck nine minutes later, the survey said.