Thai lingerie maker lays off 753 workers over coronavirus downturn

A Thai lingerie producer, Body Fashion (Thailand), has laid off 753 workers after the novel coronavirus worsened its liquidity problems, a government official said on Friday. Thailand's economy has been hit hard by restrictions to contain the pandemic despite having gone for more than two months without a confirmed case of a local transmission.

"The company had liquidity problems before the coronavirus, but the pandemic compounded those issues so it laid off 753 employees on July 30 from a total of 915," Anan Bawornaowarak, deputy director-general of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, told Reuters. Calls to the company were not answered on Friday.

Thailand's central bank has forecast Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy will contract by a record 8.1% this year as the pandemic batters tourism and domestic activity, with up to 8 million jobs lost. Anan said the company would not compensate workers because of issues involving company guidelines. Workers had submitted complaints to the department, which were be assessed, he said.