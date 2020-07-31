Left Menu
Hong Kong Legislative elections postponed over COVID-19: Carrie Lam

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday that the Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 will be postponed over the COVID-19 threat.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:53 IST
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam . Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, July 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday that the Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 will be postponed over the COVID-19 threat. "It is a really tough decision to delay the election, but we want to ensure public safety and health, and we need to make sure the elections are held in an open, fair and impartial manner. The decision is therefore essential," Lam said at a press conference.

The epidemiological situation in Hong Kong has significantly deteriorated in recent weeks, with the number of cases growing every day. In total, 3,151 cases of infection have been detected in Hong Kong since the start of the outbreak, and 25 people have died from the disease. The Hong Kong government banned public gatherings of more than two people starting July 29 amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. (Sputnik/ANI)

