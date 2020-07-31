Malaysia rejects China's claim to maritime features in East Sea

Left Menu
The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China's claim to the maritime features in the East Sea (also known as the South China Sea) has no basis under international law.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 31 (VNA/ANI): The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary-General, saying China's claim to the maritime features in the East Sea (also known as the South China Sea) has no basis under international law.

It said with regard to China's assertion in the second and third paragraphs of its Note Verbale, the Government of Malaysia rejects China's claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction, with respect to the maritime areas of the East Sea encompassed by the relevant part of the 'nine-dash line' as they are contrary to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and without lawful effect to the extent that they exceed the geographic and substantive limits of China's maritime entitlements under the Convention.

"In this respect, the Government of Malaysia considers that the People's Republic of China's claim to the maritime features in the South China Sea has no basis under international law. Therefore, the Government of Malaysia rejects in its entirety the content of the Note Verba le of the People's Republic of China," according to the note. (VNA/ANI)

