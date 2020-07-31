Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. proposes house arrest for 'most dreaded' Taliban prisoners, to end stalemate

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, declined to comment on the proposal to hold some Taliban fighters in a jointly guarded facility. He said the group would shortly complete the release of 1,000 prisoners it is holding and wanted the Afghan government to complete its side of the prisoner exchange.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:40 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. proposes house arrest for 'most dreaded' Taliban prisoners, to end stalemate
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States has proposed that hundreds of Taliban prisoners be transferred to house arrest in a supervised facility when they are freed from Afghan jails, three senior official sources said, a proposed solution for a deadlock that is holding up peace talks. The proposal for Taliban fighters accused of conducting some of the bloodiest attacks in Afghanistan to be placed in a location where they would be under both Taliban and Afghan government surveillance was presented this week to the warring Afghan sides by top U.S. diplomats, the sources said.

The diplomats are trying to kickstart peace negotiations in Doha that have been delayed over the prisoner issue. The Afghan government is resisting freeing the final batch out of some 5,000 prisoners whose release was demanded by the insurgent group as a condition to start peace talks. U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad pressed Taliban leaders and President Ashraf Ghani to break the deadlock during a visit to Kabul this week.

Around 400 prisoners are still in government custody, with Western allies also expressing concerns over releasing around half of those. "The Americans and their allies agree that it would be insane to let some of the most dreaded Taliban fighters walk out freely...the Afghan forces arrested them for conducting some of the most heinous crimes against humanity," said a senior western diplomat in Kabul.

Khalilzad's office was not immediately available for comment on the proposals. A spokesman for Ghani declined to comment. The State Department referred Reuters to a statement it released after Khalilzad's visit, which said he had pressed for "ongoing efforts to resolve the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations", including the prisoner release, but did not detail any proposals.

MAJOR ATTACKS Of the 400 prisoners left, around 200 are accused by the Afghan government of masterminding attacks on embassies, public squares and government offices, killing thousands of civilians in recent years and including a huge 2017 blast targeting the German Embassy in Kabul.

Two Taliban sources and one former senior Afghan official said senior members of the militant Haqqani Network, which has ties to the Taliban, are also among the group. On Friday, Ghani ordered the release of 500 Taliban prisoners who are not part of the group's list.

However the two Taliban and two diplomatic sources said the insurgent group was insistent on its demand for the release of the remaining 400 prisoners on the list. "The Taliban are adamant about their release, the only middle path is to get the Afghan government to hand these militants to the Taliban if they agree to put them in house arrest," a second diplomat in Kabul said on condition of anonymity.

RANGE OF PROPOSALS An Asian diplomat said Khalilzad had presented a range of proposals, including the option of moving them to a jointly guarded facility.

He said other ideas put forward were releasing the prisoners without publicly announcing it, agreeing to release prisoners shortly after negotiations start, or persuading the Taliban to compromise on the most contentious 200 prisoners. Washington is keen to break the deadlock in order to deliver concrete results ahead of the November U.S. presidential election in which President Donald Trump will want to tout his success in ending the 19-year-long Afghan war.

Washington also wants to adhere to a troop withdrawal deadline reached in February with the Taliban. "Khalilzad is really feeling the heat now," the Asian diplomat said. "The Americans have become the constant mediators between the two Afghan sides and it's not easy."

Two senior Taliban members said Khalilzad had promised the group he would resolve the prisoner issue soon, and they expected the final release to take place over the Eid holiday weekend, likely Saturday or Sunday. Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, declined to comment on the proposal to hold some Taliban fighters in a jointly guarded facility.

He said the group would shortly complete the release of 1,000 prisoners it is holding and wanted the Afghan government to complete its side of the prisoner exchange.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to bringing back all stranded Indians abroad, Centre tells HC

The Centre on Friday informed the Madras high court that it is committed to bringing back all Tamils stranded aboard in a phased manner. It further undertook to operate as many flights as possible to evacuate the last Indian stranded abroad...

LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3; AAP fumes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, officials said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over, the li...

J-K's Special Secretary of Social Welfare Dept dies of COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmirs Special Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Tasaduq Jeelani on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19. Tasaduq was admitted to the hospital on July 14.Special Secretary Social Welfare Department Tasaduq Jeelani passe...

SC grants 3 weeks to states to file response on complying with its directions on migrant labourers' difficulties

The Supreme Court on Friday granted time to the state governments to file a response regarding the compliance of earlier directions issued by the top court relating to miseries and difficulties being faced by migrant labourers across the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020