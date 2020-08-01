Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alan Parker, director of "Bugsy Malone" and "Mississippi Burning", dies at 76

British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone", a gangster comedy featuring children armed with machineguns that fired cream, to the tense prison drama "Midnight Express", died on Friday aged 76. Parker, who also directed "Fame", "Mississippi Burning", "Evita", "The Commitments" and other successful movies, died after a lengthy illness, a spokeswoman said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 00:03 IST
Alan Parker, director of "Bugsy Malone" and "Mississippi Burning", dies at 76
Late British director Alan Parker Image Credit: ANI

British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone" , a gangster comedy featuring children armed with machineguns that fired cream, to the tense prison drama "Midnight Express" , died on Friday aged 76.

Parker, who also directed "Fame", "Mississippi Burning" , "Evita" , "The Commitments" and other successful movies, died after a lengthy illness, a spokeswoman said. Known for his eclecticism, Parker was equally at ease in the worlds of musical comedy and of hard-hitting true crime drama.

"Bugsy Malone" , Parker's highly original feature film debut in 1976, was a musical parody of Prohibition-era gangster movies, performed entirely by children. It featured a young Jodie Foster as the glamorous singer Tallulah and other child actors who went on to have successful careers. Parker followed up with "Midnight Express" , based on the true story of an American man imprisoned in Turkey for smuggling hashish. The film won two Oscars, including one for Oliver Stone, who wrote the script.

Again moving in a different direction, Parker then made the gritty musical "Fame", about the highs and lows of the lives of performing arts students in New York - a huge commercial success that spawned a spin-off TV series. He also directed the film "Pink Floyd - The Wall", which was inspired by the rock band's hit album of the same name.

Subsequent successes included "Birdy", a drama about Vietnam War veterans, and "Angel Heart", a sinister, atmospheric thriller set in New Orleans starring Mickey Rourke and Robert De Niro. The actor Matthew Modine tweeted to say "Being cast in his epic film, Birdy, transformed my life. Alan was a great artist whose films will live forever".

"INCREDIBLE RUN OF HITS" "Mississippi Burning" starred Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe as FBI agents investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in the 1960s. The film was based on true events, although it deviated from the facts in some important ways.

Although widely acclaimed at the time, garnering seven Oscar nominations and winning one, the movie was also criticized by some in the Black community. Critics objected to a lack of Black role models, and what they saw as a narrow focus on the white FBI agents. Parker later returned to music, with commercial success, directing "The Commitments" , a comedy about a short-lived soul band in Dublin, and "Evita" , based on an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical and starring Madonna in the title role.

Lloyd Webber said Parker was "one of the few directors to truly understand musicals on screen". Parker also made a film version of "Angela's Ashes" , based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by Frank McCourt.

British filmmaker Edgar Wright, director of "Shaun of the Dead" and "Baby Driver" , was among many figures from the world of cinema who named Parker as an influence. "His incredible run of hits as a British filmmaker gave immense inspiration to me," said Wright, adding that he had twice parodied Parker's "beguiling" debut "Bugsy Malone" and wanted one of the songs from that film played at his funeral.

Parker received honors in Britain for his achievements in filmmaking, including a knighthood in 2002. His films won a total of 19 British film academy awards (Baftas), 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, called him "an extraordinary talent":

"His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place." Parker is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, five children and seven grandchildren.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31,000-mark; death toll mounts to 177

Odishas COVID-19 caseload crossed the 31,000-mark on Friday with 1,499 more people testing positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 177 in the state, a health official said. The fre...

Case of Islamic State recruit's UK citizenship goes to Supreme Court

The UK Supreme Court will examine the case of a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State, after the government appealed against a court decision to allow her to return to Britain to fight for her citizenshi...

Report: Kings player to be cleared after inconclusive test

An unidentified Sacramento Kings player who registered an inconclusive test result earlier this week is expected to be cleared to play in Friday nights game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN. The player had a false positive c...

US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

A senior US Congressman on Friday condemned the Chinese Armys acts of aggression in Indias Ladakh region resulting in deadly clashes between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control LAC, alleging that Beijing aims to redraw the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020