Germany coronavirus caseload reaches 2,09,653, death toll at 9,148

Germany has confirmed 955 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload of the country to 2,09,653, Sputnik reported citing Robert Koch Institute.

The death toll has spiked to seven to reach 9,148. Over 192,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 870 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities. (ANI)