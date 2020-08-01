Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:18 IST
Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. The man, called Roman Skrypnyk, was found by a police officer in the early hours in an uninhabited house outside the central city of Poltava, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

"Skrypnyk, threatening with a grenade, took a policeman hostage. The criminal was killed by police special forces after a well-aimed shot," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook. The hostage had only a few seconds to jump clear when the grenade exploded but was unharmed, Gerashchenko said, giving no more details.

Police did not name the hostage taker, but confirmed the killing, without giving details of the incident. Gerashchenko said it was Skrypnyk who had taken a policeman hostage on July 23 in Poltava and driven off with him before abandoning both the car and the officer and running into a forest.

In a separate incident in Ukraine earlier this month, an armed man held 13 people captive on a bus for hours before releasing them.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports record coronavirus cases for third day

Poland reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases for a third day in a row on Saturday with 658, the Health Ministry said.More than 200 cases were reported in the Silesia mining region in southern Poland, which has been grappling ...

BSF, BGB exchange sweets on Eid al-Adha

Border Security Force BSF on Saturday exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh BGB at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion.Earlier today,...

Russia's Covid count reaches 8,45,443 with over 5,000 new cases

Moscow Russia, August 1 SputnikANI Russia has registered 5,462 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 845,443, the countrys coronavirus response centre said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has conf...

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

Navratna defence PSU public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited BEL on Saturday got a new director finance. He is Dinesh Kumar Batra.He joined BEL at its Ghaziabad unit in 1984. In a career spanning over three-and-a-half decades, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020