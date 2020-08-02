Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genoa's new bridge puts spotlight on how Italy can manage recovery

The new kilometre-long bridge, designed by star architect Renzo Piano, replaces the old motorway viaduct which broke apart on Aug. 14, 2018 in one of Italy's worst civil disasters in decades. The accident laid bare years of mismanagement and poor maintenance and set off an acrimonious battle between the government and Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia, the private concession holder controlled by the powerful Benetton family which ran the bridge.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:11 IST
Genoa's new bridge puts spotlight on how Italy can manage recovery

Just two years after part of Genoa's Morandi bridge collapsed killing 43 people, a new structure opens in the port city on Monday, in stark contrast to Italy's stalled infrastructure projects elsewhere. The new kilometre-long bridge, designed by star architect Renzo Piano, replaces the old motorway viaduct which broke apart on Aug. 14, 2018 in one of Italy's worst civil disasters in decades.

The accident laid bare years of mismanagement and poor maintenance and set off an acrimonious battle between the government and Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia, the private concession holder controlled by the powerful Benetton family which ran the bridge. Several former and current executives of Autostrade and transport ministry officials have been placed under investigation by prosecutors and after months of wrangling, Atlantia is set to lose control of its lucrative subsidiary.

For the mayor of Genoa and state-appointed commissioner for bridge reconstruction, Marco Bucci, the case is both an example of decades-long failures in Italy's transport infrastructure and a demonstration of what the country is capable of accomplishing. "There's a feeling of both regret for what happened and pride in the work that's been done," he told Reuters. "We've worked and shown Italian excellence and demonstrated that it's possible to do these things."

For years, Italy's economy has suffocated under a mix of poor governance made worse by corruption and a thicket of vested interests and bureaucracy that have stifled innovation and fostered the kind of neglect that led to the bridge disaster. Genoa itself, surrounded by rugged hills that constrain road transport, has seen a motorway bypass project held up for decades.

With the coronavirus crisis still unfolding and billions of euros set to come to Italy from Europe's newly agreed Recovery Fund, addressing such failures has gained a new urgency. As well as the shocking human toll, the collapse of the Morandi bridge dealt a severe economic blow to Genoa, costing the city an estimated 6 million euros ($7.06 million) a day in lost revenues and additional costs, Bucci said, as it interrupted freight traffic for months.

Under heavy pressure to address the neglect which caused the disaster, the government pushed through an emergency decree to sweep aside red tape. Between demolishing the remainder of the old structure in Feb. 2019 to opening the new bridge 18 months later, the speed of the project has been breakneck in a country with crumbling roads and tunnels and development plans gathering dust.

While the circumstances behind the bridge collapse were unique, a lot rides on repeating that momentum elsewhere. As well as a sense of urgency and direction, trust and clear project goals, two things which have often been lacking in big infrastructure projects, were vital, said Roberto Carpaneto, head of RINA Consulting, part of Pergenova, the construction consortium led by Italian infrastructure groups Webuild (formerly Salini Impregilo) and Fincantieri.

"Being able to say what was going to happen, when and why allowed us to build this relation of trust," he said. (Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister observes fast as BJP seeks to step up pressure on Ker govt in gold smuggling case

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday observed a day-long fast at his residence here demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The fast was part of intensifying the BJPs protests ag...

Rahul wishes Shah speedy recovery

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery, after he was found to be suffering from Covid-19Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery, Gandhi said on TwitterShah said on his Twitter handle that he h...

Bangladesh records 886 new COVID-19 cases; conducts lowest number of daily tests in three months

Bangladesh recorded 886 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest daily increase in 85 days, as the number of daily sample tests hit a three-month low on Eid-ul-Azha, health officials said on Sunday. Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated ...

Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 620

Hanoi Vietnam, August 2 VNAANI Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Among the new cases, 16 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020