Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan forces kill Pakistan-origin intelligence head of ISIS-Khorasan

Zia-ur-Rehman known as Assadullah Orakzai was killed during an operation near Jalalabad, close to Pakistan border, the National Directorate of Security, or NDS said in a statement on Saturday. Orakzai was the head of intelligence for Islamic State's Khorasan branch, which is active in South Asia and Central Asia.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:51 IST
Afghan forces kill Pakistan-origin intelligence head of ISIS-Khorasan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan-origin intelligence head of terror group Islamic State's Khorasan unit (ISIL-K) has been killed by special forces near the eastern town of Jalalabad, according to the Afghan security agency. Zia-ur-Rehman known as Assadullah Orakzai was killed during an operation near Jalalabad, close to Pakistan border, the National Directorate of Security, or NDS said in a statement on Saturday.

Orakzai was the head of intelligence for Islamic State's Khorasan branch, which is active in South Asia and Central Asia. "The Special Units of the National Directorate of Security NDS have eliminated Assadullah Orakzai, the native of Akhel Orakzai agency of Pakistan during a targeted operation," the TOLOnews reported, citing the statement.

He was involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan, it said. "Afghanistan's regional and international partners should remember that Afghanistan is a key player in the fight against terrorism and will crush terrorists' roots anywhere," the NDS said.

Last week, the 26th report of the UN's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaeda, and associated individuals and entities said that many former Tehreek-e-Taliban militants have joined ISIS-Khorasan (ISIL-K). "The total number of Pakistani foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, posing a threat to both countries, is estimated at between 6,000 and 6,500, most of them with TTP," it said.

The monitoring team also estimates the current ISIL-K membership in Afghanistan at 2,200. In April and May, the Afghan special forces conducted a series of countrywide operations that led to the arrest of the group's leaders, including Aslam Farooqi (also known as Abdullah Orakzai), the head of ISIL-K, his predecessor Zia ul-Haq (also known as Abu Omar Khorasani) and other senior members.

In March, at least 25 Sikh worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed ISIS suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the strife-torn country. Eighty people, including women and children, stranded inside the gurdwara were rescued by the security forces.

The ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the latest attack. In July 2018, ISIS terrorists bombed a gathering of Sikhs and Hindus in the eastern city of Jalalabad, killing 19 people and injuring 20.

Awtar Singh Khalsa, one of the country's best-known Sikh politicians then, was among those killed in the attack.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE, Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID challenge

The foreign ministers of longstanding regional foes Iran and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Sunday that they would strive to cooperate during the COVID-19 pandemic.In a video call during which they also exchanged greetings for the Musli...

Protests in the long term: How is a lasting legacy cemented?

What sort of staying power does it take for a protest movement to be judged a success This year, without a centralised team of senior leaders, perhaps the largest protest movement in US history has been unfolding nationwide since the May ...

IPL final to be played on Nov 10, evening matches to start half-an-hour earlier than usual

The finals of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be played on November 10, the sources within the BCCI confirmed on Sunday. The IPLs governing council met earlier today, and it has also been decided that the evening matches will start ...

Multiple bombs explode outside jail compound in Afghanistan

At least three bombs exploded outside a jail compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, officials said as they rushed police forces to the scene.Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, said a huge car bomb ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020