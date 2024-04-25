TTPD: Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy reacts to alleged 'diss track'

The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy, has offered a subtle nod to Taylor Swift's latest musical endeavour, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' a record that has ignited fervent speculation regarding its lyrical content and potential references to past relationships. Healy, while not delving deeply into the specifics of Swift's album, hinted at his familiarity with it, expressing optimism about its quality.

In a brief interview obtained by Variety, Healy was prompted to comment on Swift's supposed 'diss track' within the album. In response, he remarked, "My diss track? I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good," maintaining an air of diplomacy on the matter. Released on April 19, 'The Tortured Poets Department' has captivated fans who have meticulously dissected its lyrics, positing connections to Swift's romantic entanglements, including her rumoured relationship with Healy.

Although the interviewer referred to a solitary diss track, speculation persists that multiple songs on the album may allude to their fleeting romance. Intriguingly, Swift's lyrics appear to subtly intertwine with aspects of Healy's persona.

On the titular track, she mentions a fondness for typewriters, an item Healy has professed an affinity for. Additionally, the lyric "We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," echoes Healy's prior admiration for the musician.

Swift's song 'But Daddy I Love Him' hints at the tumultuous nature of the scandal, reportedly reflecting on the public scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Healy. Amidst the conjecture surrounding the album's lyrical content, 'The Tortured Poets Department' has achieved monumental success, setting records and garnering widespread acclaim.

Recently, it made history on Spotify, becoming the first album to amass a billion streams within a week of its release. As per Variety Industry analysts anticipate staggering sales figures, projecting upwards of two million copies sold in its debut week. (ANI)

