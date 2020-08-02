Bombs explode outside Afghan jail compound, police battle militants
The Taliban says it has freed all 1,000 Afghan prisoners it had pledged to release in a deal with the United States.Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:48 IST
At least three bombs exploded outside a jail compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, officials said.
Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, said a huge car bomb explosion was followed by at least two smaller bomb blasts outside a government-run prison, and that police then fought attackers who took up position near the prison. "At least 20 people were injured in the ongoing clashes," Qaderi said.
A Taliban spokesman said the Islamist militant group was not responsible for the attack. On the third and final day of a ceasefire between the Taliban and Afghan government, hundreds of Taliban prisoners were released in an attempt to make a final push for intra-Afghan peace talks.
President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban have both indicated that long-delayed negotiations could begin immediately after the Eid al-Adh festival. The Taliban says it has freed all 1,000 Afghan prisoners it had pledged to release in a deal with the United States.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Taliban
- Jalalabad
- Ashraf Ghani
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Three civilians killed as roadside bomb explodes in northwestern Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Ghani says fate of imprisoned government forces must be clarified for peace talks
Kidnapped Sikh community leader in Afghanistan released: MEA
6 Taliban killed, 4 injured in clash with Afghan army in Uruzgan
Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces