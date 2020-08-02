India, Israel exchange greetings on Friendship Day

India and Israel exchanged greetings on the occasion of Friendship day on Sunday. Taking to twitter, Israel President Reuven Rivlin said, "Happy #FriendshipDay to our dear friends in #India! mitrtaa divs pr merii or se aapko v bhaart kii jntaa ko bhut bhut bdhaaii / "

Responding to Rivlin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Thank you @PresidentRuvi! Greetings to you as well as to the wonderful people of Israel. May the India-Israel friendship grow even stronger in the times to come." Currently, a delegation of Israeli scientists is in New Delhi who bought with them medical equipment with cutting edge technologies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor from the Prime Minister of India's office (PMO) said, "Israel and India share collaborations in every area of science. The friendship and trust our countries have developed over the years have improved the ongoing studies' speed and quality. I am sure that some of these will be successful and result in great value to our countries and humanity." These trials are a part of a multi-pronged mission visiting India from Israel to cooperate on COVID-19 research and development, further cementing the strategic relationship between the two nations. (ANI)