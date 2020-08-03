SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts made splashdown in Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (local time).ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 01:31 IST
SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts made splashdown in Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (local time). "Thanks for flying @SpaceX." Current Location: Planet Earth. A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica," NASA said in a tweet.
"Scorch marks are seen on the outside of the @SpaceX Dragon Endeavour as we prepare to open the hatch. #LaunchAmerica," the Agency said in another tweet. Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon May 31 following a launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30. (ANI)
