Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains and floods destroy houses, collapse dam in Sudan

Hundreds of families were left sleeping in the open amid rain that lasted till late Saturday, he said. The heavy rainfall also caused the collapse of the Bout Dam, local official Nusaiba Farouk Kalol, told The Associated Press over the phone.

PTI | Khartoum | Updated: 03-08-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 03:00 IST
Heavy rains and floods destroy houses, collapse dam in Sudan
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LuigiBrugnaro)

Women and children slept in the open amid heavy rainfall, without shelter or clean water, after flooding inundated hundreds of homes in Sudan's Blue Nile province, which borders Ethiopia. Bout, a town of 100,000 people, has been severely hit by heavy rains and floods over the past week with at least 1,200 houses destroyed, the Sudanese Red Crescent said. More than 120 houses in the nearby town of Wed Abuk were also destroyed.

Most people in the region are internally displaced people who live off agriculture and are vulnerable to the annual flooding, according to resident Musab Sharif. Hundreds of families were left sleeping in the open amid rain that lasted till late Saturday, he said.

The heavy rainfall also caused the collapse of the Bout Dam, local official Nusaiba Farouk Kalol, told The Associated Press over the phone. At least 600 families remained stranded amid flooding caused by both the rainfall and the collapse of the dam, she said. "The water surrounded them. There was no access to those families as the water flooded the area from three directions," she said.

Kalol warned about a massive wave of displacement in Bout, which is 180 kilometers (111 miles) from the provincial capital, al-Damazin. Footage circulated online showed floodwaters cutting off roads and sweeping away houses and people's belongings. Large swathes of agricultural land in the area were also flooded.

In the capital Khartoum, floods triggered by heavy rainfall inundated more than 180 houses in the east Nile area, the state-run SUNA news agency reported Sunday. There were no reports of casualties.

Last year, flooding killed a total of 78 people in 16 of Sudan's 18 provinces, between July and August.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox erupt to complete sweep of Royals

Rookie Nick Madrigal scored the first run of the seventh inning and drove in the seventh of the frame, as the Chicago White Sox took a 9-2 victory over the host Kansas City Royals on Sunday to complete a sweep of a three-game series. It was...

Twins win third straight over Indians, 3-1

Mitch Garver homered and six Minnesota pitchers combined for a two-hitter to propel the Twins to their third consecutive victory, 3-1, over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Max Kepler added two doubles and scored tw...

Coyotes tally 3 in first, fend off Predators in opener

Michael Grabner scored a shorthanded breakaway goal in the second period to give the Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their best-of-five NHL qualifying series. Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall had two assis...

Matzek, Braves blank Mets

Tyler Matzek earned his first major-league victory since 2015 as five Atlanta Braves pitchers combined to shut out the visiting New York Mets, 4-0, on Sunday. Matzek 1-0 was out baseball in 2017 and pitched in an independent league in 2018 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020