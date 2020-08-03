Egypt churches reopen as new infections wane

Egypt's churches are reopening their doors to the faithful on Monday for the first time in more than four months due to a coronavirus lockdown. The Coptic Orthodox Church said in a statement that it would receive the faithful in its churches with restrictions that include social distancing and wearing masks.

Other churches are also reopening across the Arab World's most populous county, which has seen a steady decline in coronavirus infections in the past two weeks. Christians constitute around 10% of Egypt's predominantly Muslim 100 million people.

Egypt on Sunday reported its lowest daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in more than two months, with 167 infections and 31 deaths. Overall, Egypt has reported around 94,450 confirmed cases including 4,865 fatalities.