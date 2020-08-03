Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africans go online to document police brutality

Strict enforcement of South Africa's coronavirus lockdown by police and the army has placed the spotlight on official brutality, a cause of anger among the majority Black population for decades. Now a coalition of human rights organizations called C19 is seeking to document those abuses, hoping the data gathered will drive reform.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:57 IST
South Africans go online to document police brutality
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikiwand

Strict enforcement of South Africa's coronavirus lockdown by police and the army has placed the spotlight on official brutality, a cause of anger among the majority Black population for decades.

Now a coalition of human rights organizations called C19 is seeking to document those abuses, hoping the data gathered will drive reform. A new website that allows South Africans to report police brutality launched in April and has drawn input from across the country, mainly from townships in large cities.

Users go through a series of questions on the free-to-use site, where they can submit a testimony together with videos and photos for verification. For those unable to go online there is a toll-free hotline. "Documentation of abuses is critical for accountability, otherwise officials won't see a reason to change," said Thato Masiangoako, a researcher for the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa.

"Poor, Black communities experience abuse from law enforcement more frequently," Masiangoako told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Police spokesman Vish Naidoo said individuals were "welcome to play an oversight role on security forces", but that "it is senseless going to a website and complaining without opening a criminal case otherwise nothing will be done about it".

More than two decades after the end of white minority rule, South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world, according to the World Bank, with urban areas starkly divided along racial lines. While the lockdown has spotlighted abuses, this is not a new phenomenon, said Masiangoako, whose organization uses litigation and advocacy to support human rights.

More than 42,000 complaints were made about the police between 2012 and 2019, including rape, killings and torture, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the police watchdog. But a strict coronavirus lockdown and a ban on selling alcohol have thrust the issue into the spotlight, with human rights groups accusing police and the army of using excessive force in low-income areas.

'DEMAND FOR CHANGE' More than 100 people have reported beatings, verbal abuse, torture and humiliation to the online violence tracker since it launched in April, 80% of them from low-income areas.

Rights activists say that is likely the tip of the iceberg. Masiangoako said the police watchdog was already investigating at least 10 deaths under lockdown, and that tracker tools could help those unable to take action against the security forces. "Our hope is to get a large pool of data together to highlight behavior patterns," said Nathanial Roloff, director of Safety Lab, which implements projects to mitigate violent crime and helped build the tracker website.

The site and hotline are monitored by the coalition members and any urgent issues are flagged to organizations that can help, Roloff said. "Attempts to report police in the past have been met with silence or long processes, rarely with justice," said Roloff.

South Africa has seen its version of the Black Lives Matter protests that began in the United States in May and have spread across the globe. In June, protesters gathered in different South African cities carrying placards with the names of George Floyd, a Black American man who died in police custody, and Collins Khosa, a South African who died in a Johannesburg township on April 10.

Khosa died after soldiers entered his home and beat him with a rifle after seeing a cup of what they said was alcohol in his yard, according to his lawyer. "We draw inspiration from BLM movement," said Masiangoako. "Public officials count on energy dying down, and the focus shifting. But what we are seeing is a sustained and persistent demand for change."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Genoa has new bridge 2 years after span's deadly collapse

With a rainbow as a backdrop, Italys president and other dignitaries inaugurated a replacement bridge Monday in Genoa, but the families of those killed when the Morandi Bridge collapsed boycotted the event along with the firefighters who pu...

Man held for distasteful comments on Amit Shah's condition

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associat...

Nearly 15 lakh face masks distributed in Raigarh district

Around 14.87 lakh face masks were distributed free of cost among people in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district as part of a drive conducted by local police on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday to encourage citizens to make efforts to cont...

Stalin speaks to Modi on OBC reservation

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of OBC reservation in medical seats surrendered to All-India Quota AIQ and urged implementing a Madras High Court direction to Central government on the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020