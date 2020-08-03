Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isaias due to hit Carolinas, expected to regain hurricane strength

That area included Myrtle Beach, a South Carolina tourist resort, and Wilmington, a port city of more than 120,000 in North Carolina. Storm surge warnings were issued for parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks, a strip of barrier islands in the Atlantic Ocean with a tourism economy as fragile as its shoreline after the coronavirus outbreak forced a two-month shutdown earlier this year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:47 IST
Isaias due to hit Carolinas, expected to regain hurricane strength
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to regain hurricane strength on Monday as it moved up the U.S. East Coast, threatening a deadly storm surge before making landfall in North Carolina or South Carolina by Monday night. The National Hurricane Center forecast a path that could soak major cities such as Washington, Philadelphia and New York on Tuesday.

"Hurricane conditions are expected in the Hurricane Warning area by this evening. Preparations should be rushed to completion," the hurricane center said. That area included Myrtle Beach, a South Carolina tourist resort, and Wilmington, a port city of more than 120,000 in North Carolina.

Storm surge warnings were issued for parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks, a strip of barrier islands in the Atlantic Ocean with a tourism economy as fragile as its shoreline after the coronavirus outbreak forced a two-month shutdown earlier this year. At the height of the tourist season, Hattaras Island was nearly deserted after officials ordered visitors and residents to leave over the weekend.

But with forecasts plotting the storm's path further inland, some beachgoers ignored the warnings and enjoyed partly sunny skies and soft breezes. "It seems like they downgraded the storm a little bit, so I'm not too worried about it," said Mike Cardis, 48, who was fishing with his godson.

The storm's center was about 90 miles (145 km) off Georgia at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) with winds of 70 mph (100 kph), the hurricane center said. Tropical storm warnings were issued further north including areas near New York City, which was battered by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

New York City's emergency management deployed interim flood protection measures against a possible storm surge in lower Manhattan. "We're in a very vigilant state right now, we are not taking any chances," Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.The Republican president, who ...

Genoa has new bridge 2 years after span's deadly collapse

With a rainbow as a backdrop, Italys president and other dignitaries inaugurated a replacement bridge Monday in Genoa, but the families of those killed when the Morandi Bridge collapsed boycotted the event along with the firefighters who pu...

Man held for distasteful comments on Amit Shah's condition

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associat...

Nearly 15 lakh face masks distributed in Raigarh district

Around 14.87 lakh face masks were distributed free of cost among people in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district as part of a drive conducted by local police on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday to encourage citizens to make efforts to cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020