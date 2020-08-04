Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UK royals pay tribute to British Red Cross to mark 150th anniversary

Britain's royal family has paid tribute to the British Red Cross on its 150th anniversary, with the Duchess of Cambridge remembering how her great-grandmother and grandmother served as nurses in the two World Wars. The charity was set up on Aug. 4, 1870, seven years after the international movement was created, to help those suffering from natural disasters, conflicts and individual emergencies. It has recently provided support during the coronavirus pandemic. Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism of Ellen mounts

Actress Portia de Rossi defended Ellen DeGeneres on Monday after a social media campaign called for the talk show host to step down following reports of a hostile work environment for employees on set. De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an "I Stand By Ellen" hashtag on her Instagram account. 'Cocoon' actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

Actor Wilford Brimley, best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning movie "Cocoon" and "The Firm" has died at the age of 85, U.S. media reported. Utah-born Brimley found his way into the film industry through stunt work around horse riding, before taking on successively larger roles in his 40s and 50s which brought him fame playing sometimes gruff but lovable moustachioed seniors. Virgin Galactic's Branson to fly into space in early 2021

Billionaire Richard Branson will fly into space on a Virgin Galactic rocketship early next year, the space tourism company he founded said on Monday, adding that it would raise new funds with a share offering. Branson's trip to space hinges on the success of two upcoming test flight programs, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said, with the first powered spaceflight scheduled for this fall from Spaceport America.