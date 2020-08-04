President of Belarus says oil disputes with Russia cost budget $700 mln

President of Belarus says oil disputes with Russia cost budget $700 mlnReuters | Minsk | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:08 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday his country's budget had been deprived of 1.5 billion Belarusian roubles ($700 million) due to oil disputes with Russia.
Relations between Minsk and traditional ally Russia are strained. The two countries earlier this year failed to agree an oil supply contract.
