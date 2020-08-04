Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISIS Khorasan branch new leader is Pak-based Haqqani Network terrorist: Afghan minister

Shahab Almahajir, the new leader of ISIS Khorasan branch, is a Pakistan-based Haqqani Network terrorist, said Afghanistan acting interior minister Masoud Andrabi.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:25 IST
ISIS Khorasan branch new leader is Pak-based Haqqani Network terrorist: Afghan minister
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Shahab Almahajir, the new leader of ISIS Khorasan branch, is a Pakistan-based Haqqani Network terrorist, said Afghanistan acting interior minister Masoud Andrabi. Exposing links between Haqqani network and Taliban, Andrabi alleged that the two terror groups carry out terrorism on a daily basis across Afghanistan and when their terrorist activities do not suit them politically they rebrand it under ISKP.

"Shahab Almahajir, the newly appointed leader of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province-ISKP is a Haqqani member. Haqqani and the Taliban carry out their terrorism on a daily basis across Afghanistan and when their terrorist activities do not suit them politically they rebrand it under ISKP," he tweeted on Monday. In May, former Afghan intelligence chief, Rahmatullah Nabil, has warned that Pakistan-based Haqqani Network is "backing" proscribed terror groups in planning a '9/11 style' attack in the West.

The Haqqani Network emerged in the 1980s and consists largely of fighters who grouped around Jalaluddin Haqqani after that period. The outfit today is led by Sirajuddin Haqqani and is rumoured to have between 10,000-15,000 terrorists. The US has accused Pakistan of maintaining a strong working relationship with the Haqqani Network.

A UN report has estimated that 6,000-6,500 Pakistani terrorists are in neighbouring Afghanistan, posing a threat to both the countries, a UN report has said. The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities said the terror group al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces of Afghanistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex jumps 748 points, Reliance Industries spurts 7.4 pc

Bulls held a firm grip on the D-Street on Tuesday as equity benchmark indices scaled up 2 per cent with broad-based buying across financial, auto and realty sectors. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 748 points or 2.03 per ce...

Never wanted to act, took it as a route to direction: Anand Tiwari

Anand Tiwari may have made a name and space for himself as an actor but it was always the directors chair that he had set his eyes on. The multi-hyphenate artiste has starred in some of the most critically-acclaimed and commercially success...

Elgar Parishad case: DU prof's NIA custody extended till Aug 7

Mumbai, Aug 4 PTIA special court here on Tuesday extended till August 7 the NIA custody of Delhi Universitys associate professor Hany Babu, who was arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, 54...

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram appointed Deputy Secretary in PMO

IAS officer Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Ministers Office PMO, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on TuesdayRam, a 2008 batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state MaharashtraHe has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020