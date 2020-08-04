COVID-19: Algeria to gradually open mosques for first time since March
Algeria is still reporting hundreds of new infections daily but the government says the situation has stabilised. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the government to work out a reopening plan for mosques and beaches, according to a statement read on state television. Algeria reported 507 new infections Monday, for a total of 31,000 cases.PTI | Algiers | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:08 IST
Algeria's president has ordered the gradual reopening of mosques for the first time since March. Algeria is still reporting hundreds of new infections daily but the government says the situation has stabilised.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the government to work out a reopening plan for mosques and beaches, according to a statement read on state television. It will start with large mosques in big cities, where masks and social distancing measures will be required. Algeria reported 507 new infections Monday, for a total of 31,000 cases. Algeria has reported the third-highest number of virus deaths in Africa since the pandemic began, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, with 1,239 confirmed as of Monday.
