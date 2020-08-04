Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Algeria to gradually open mosques for first time since March

Algeria is still reporting hundreds of new infections daily but the government says the situation has stabilised. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the government to work out a reopening plan for mosques and beaches, according to a statement read on state television. Algeria reported 507 new infections Monday, for a total of 31,000 cases.

PTI | Algiers | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:08 IST
COVID-19: Algeria to gradually open mosques for first time since March

Algeria's president has ordered the gradual reopening of mosques for the first time since March. Algeria is still reporting hundreds of new infections daily but the government says the situation has stabilised.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the government to work out a reopening plan for mosques and beaches, according to a statement read on state television. It will start with large mosques in big cities, where masks and social distancing measures will be required. Algeria reported 507 new infections Monday, for a total of 31,000 cases. Algeria has reported the third-highest number of virus deaths in Africa since the pandemic began, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, with 1,239 confirmed as of Monday.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cannot be passed on to babies through breast milk: Mkhize

The novel Coronavirus cannot be passed on to babies through breast milk, says Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.I can assure you that COVID-19 has not been found in breast milk and research evidence has shown that the virus is not transmitte...

BSF jawan shoots dead two colleagues near Indo-Bangla border

A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues in West Bengals North Dinajpur district on Tuesday morning, officials said. BSF Constable Uttam Sutradhar shot dead Battalion Commandant Mahendra Singh Bhatti and Constable Anuj Kumar fo...

Sushant death : Complaints of Bengali women being trolled, city police begins probe

Rtg after correcting word in fifth para Kolkata, Aug 4 PTI Bengali women, mostly from the city, are being abused and trolled by unknown people on their social networking sites for the past one week after deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Sin...

UK competition watchdog approves Amazon stake in Deliveroo

Britains competition watchdog has approved Amazons plan to buy a stake in food delivery company Deliveroo, saying the deal would not hurt competition. The Competition and Markets Authority had already given conditional approval to the propo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020