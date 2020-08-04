Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday lashed out at his party members for demanding a 450-membered Central Committee meeting despite restriction to hold large scale gathering amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:41 IST
PM Oli lashes out at party insiders for calling Central Committee meeting amid COVID-19 crisis
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Image Credit: ANI

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday lashed out at his party members for demanding a 450-membered Central Committee meeting despite restriction to hold large scale gathering amid COVID-19 pandemic. While holding discussions with the health experts, his party members and the Opposition party, Oli reviewed steps needed to take control of the coronavirus situation.

He also slammed them for demanding his resignation and also called them as "irresponsible" for calling a Central Committee meeting amid the pandemic, "Some people are behaving very irresponsibly amid the pandemic. In fact, we don't need to go far to see it. We have asked on people not to gather at one place exceeding 25 in number and yet some of my party members have called an immediate 450-membered Central Committee meeting without knowing about where to hold it or what to discuss on. The Standing Committee meeting should be held right now or else tomorrow nobody should say anything on the matter," Oli said.

With the demand for his resignation has been rising within the party, PM Oli has been facing a hard time to save his chair. Various leaders have come forward with demands to call 450 membered Central Committee meeting to decide over the fate of PM Oli. Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal did not attend the meeting as he was visiting Deputy Chairman of the party Bam Dev Gautam.

Earlier, senior leaders including Dahal, Gautam, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal had demanded Oli's resignation. The Central Standing Committee meeting which commenced from June 24 is still in limbo as Oli has been postponing it to avert criticisms landing on him. Though the duo chairs of the party have held multiple rounds of discussions, no concrete decision has been made till now on the matter.

Speaking on the COVID-19 crisis, Oli also blamed India for the increasing number of cases in the Himalayan nation. "In order to end the COVID-19 infection in the country, we should stop the arrival of people from other countries and block the entry at the border points. These things -- till the time we keep the border open -- would enter the nation. Till the time we allow people from Sunauli to enter into Nepal, the chances of sinister condition would always remain," Oli said.

Questioning the health experts and the Opposition leaders, the PM said, "If we are allowing people to enter Nepal then should they be kept in quarantine facility until their reports for COVID-19 tests come or they be allowed to go home?" As per the Nepal Health Ministry, the death toll due to coronavirus has soared to 58. The total count stands at 21,009 with 5,925 active cases.

On Tuesday alone, as many as 259 people were confirmed positive of coronavirus. Of 259 cases, 62 are from Kathmandu valley, the ministry said. A total of 15,026 people have been discharged so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

Health experts once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for a rare paralysing disease that has been hitting US children for the past decade. But they now say the coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the pattern for the mysterious illness...

FEATURE-Military helps worn-out nurses, sicker patients in California COVID-19 effort

All day long, as Air Force nurse Major Pinky Brewton cares for patients struggling to breathe in Californias COVID-19 ravaged San Joaquin Valley, fears for her family simmer underneath her cool exterior. Once back in her Stockton hotel room...

Newly-appointed Punjab water regulation body chairman takes oath of office

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday administered the oath of office to newly-appointed Water Regulation and Development Authority chairman Karan Avtar SinghHe was removed from the post of chief secretary in June after a showdown wi...

Bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya: Stage set for showdown between TMC govt and saffron outfits in Bengal

Politically volatile West Bengal is likely to witness a showdown on Wednesday, when VHP and other saffron outfits will perform religious rituals in temples and elsewhere to mark the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya amid comple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020