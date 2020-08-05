Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism and Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighborhood

De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an "I Stand By Ellen" hashtag on her Instagram account. Mwangi's brightly coloured suits and hats made him stand out even on the busy streets of Nairobi's Umoja neighbourhood, where nobody ever seems to sleep.

Updated: 05-08-2020 02:35 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism and Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighborhood
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism of Ellen mounts

Actress Portia de Rossi defended Ellen DeGeneres on Monday after a social media campaign called for the talk show host to step down following reports of a hostile work environment for employees on set. De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an "I Stand By Ellen" hashtag on her Instagram account.

Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighborhood

Most of us have accepted COVID-19 face masks as an inconvenient, albeit necessary, safety measure. For the style conscious like James Maina Mwangi, however, they are an unmissable fashion opportunity. Mwangi's brightly coloured suits and hats made him stand out even on the busy streets of Nairobi's Umoja neighbourhood, where nobody ever seems to sleep.

