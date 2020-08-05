Left Menu
'Looks like a terrible attack': US President Trump on Lebanon blast

US President Donald Trump said that the explosion in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, which left at least 73 people dead and thousands injured looks like a "terrible attack."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 04:31 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump said that the explosion in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, which left at least 73 people dead and thousands injured looks like a "terrible attack." "Looks like a terrible attack," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Let me begin by sending America's deepest sympathies to the people of Lebanon, where reports indicate that many, many people were killed, hundreds more were very badly wounded in a large explosion in Beirut," Trump said at a press briefing Tuesday evening. "Our prayers go out to all the victims and their families. The United States ready to assist Lebanon," he said.

Trump said the country has a "very good relationship with the people of Lebanon and we will be there to help." Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at least one Australian has been killed in the Beirut blast and the Australian Embassy building has been "significantly compromised."

"Terrible scenes out of Beirut after a major explosion. Our hearts go out to those caught up in this tragedy and to our Australian Lebanese community waiting to hear from their loved ones. Australia stands ready to provide our support, including to any Australians affected," he tweeted. Leaders from across the world expressed their condolences to Lebanon over the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun in connection with the casualties and massive destruction caused by the explosion, the Kremlin said. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated that his country is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon. As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary. Stay strong, Lebanon," Zarif tweeted. Lebanese health minister Hamad Hassan said that the death toll in the blast has reached 73 and that 2,750 are wounded in the massive explosion., which shattered buildings and caused widespread damage.

The country's Prime Minister Hassan Diab in a televised address warned that those who were responsible for the devastating catastrophe will be held accountable and not go unpunished. Lebanese officials have not called the explosions an attack. Interior minister, Mohammed Fahmi was quoted by Al Jazeera saying the blast was apparently caused by ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port.

The National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon reported that a warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire and lead to major explosions, which reverberated in the capital and the suburbs and left behind great damages to the surrounding buildings and a considerable number of wounded. (ANI)

