Cyprus says ready to send medical teams to Lebanon

"Cyprus is ready to accept injured persons for treatment and send medical teams if required," Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told state broadcaster CyBC. Tuesday's explosion was heard throughout Cyprus, which lies about 100 miles (160 kms) away. Christodoulides said the Cypriot embassy in Beirut, which was closed at the time of the blast, was extensively damaged. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:24 IST
