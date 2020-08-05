Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Made in Italy' film becomes healing process for Liam Neeson and son

Neeson suggested his real-life son be cast in the film, but wanted to make sure Richardson was protected. "He's a pretty young man and he had a terrible trauma 10 years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:10 IST
'Made in Italy' film becomes healing process for Liam Neeson and son
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Eleven years after the sudden death of actress Natasha Richardson, her husband Liam Neeson and their son have found renewed healing in their first film together, "Made in Italy."

"Reading the script was like, what? This is so weird. Like, surely Mom has a hand at, like, why this is happening right now," said Micheál Richardson. The film, out on demand on various broadcast platforms on Friday, centers around a father and his estranged son who attempt to renovate a Tuscan home inherited from his late wife.

Natasha Richardson, the star of movies like "The Parent Trap," died at age 45 after suffering a severe brain injury in a skiing accident in Canada in 2009. Writer and director James D'Arcy wrote the script before Richardson died, and when he sent it to Neeson, it was with a lot of trepidation.

"I thought we could get a pretty insulting note back saying, 'how dare you send him a script like that?' And actually, it was completely the opposite. He really responded to it personally," D'Arcy said. Neeson suggested his real-life son be cast in the film, but wanted to make sure Richardson was protected.

"He's a pretty young man and he had a terrible trauma 10 years ago. And I did not want him to be retraumatized in the making of the film," Neeson said. The movie is filled with romance, comedy and a message of hope - which Neeson hopes helps people during the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's important to say that we have each other. We have to help each other," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt inaugurates COVID Care Centre at Bengaluru bus station

The Karnataka government on Wednesday inaugurated a COVID Care Centre at Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station in Bengaluru. KSRTC has provided the ground floor and first floor Sri Basweshwara Bus Station premises in Peenya, Bengaluru for the establ...

Assam CM announces Alaboi Battle memorial

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday that the people of Assam need to unite in the fight against the divisive forces acting tacitly to hamper the growth and development of the state. The people of the state must remember the ...

Romanian schools to reopen Sept. 14 on case-by-case basis

Romanian schools will reopen Sept. 14 on a case-by-case basis, with towns affected by the new coronavirus pandemic likely to hold classes online, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. Coronavirus infections in Romania have ex...

Babar helps Pakistan to 139-2 in 1st test against Englandmanches

Pakistans Babar Azam reached a half-century on a rain-affected first day of the opening test against England with the tourists reaching 139-2 at stumps on Wednesday. Already an established white-ball star, Babar arrived in England with a fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020