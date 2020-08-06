Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge: Doctrine shielding police from lawsuits is wrong

The lawsuit said McClendon used Jamison's race as a “motivating factor” in making the traffic stop. In dismissing the case, Reeves cited court precedents on qualified immunity, but he wrote that the principle has shielded officers who violate people's constitutional rights.

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 06-08-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 00:59 IST
Judge: Doctrine shielding police from lawsuits is wrong
In dismissing the case, Reeves cited court precedents on qualified immunity, but he wrote that the principle has shielded officers who violate people's constitutional rights. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A federal judge in Mississippi has issued a sharply worded ruling that calls on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the principle of qualified immunity, which protects law enforcement officers from being sued for some of their actions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that Clarence Jamison, a Black resident of Neeses, South Carolina, filed against a white Mississippi police officer, Nick McClendon. The lawsuit said McClendon used Jamison's race as a "motivating factor" in making the traffic stop.

In dismissing the case, Reeves cited court precedents on qualified immunity, but he wrote that the principle has shielded officers who violate people's constitutional rights. "The Constitution says everyone is entitled to equal protection of the law — even at the hands of law enforcement," Reeves wrote. "Over the decades, however, judges have invented a legal doctrine to protect law enforcement oﬃcers from having to face any consequences for wrongdoing. The doctrine is called 'qualiﬁed immunity.' In real life, it operates like absolute immunity." Reeves, who is African American, was nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama for a district that covers the southern half of Mississippi. Reeves started his Tuesday ruling with a recitation of police harm to African Americans, including the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Sandra Bland.

"Just as the Supreme Court swept away the mistaken doctrine of 'separate but equal,' so too should it eliminate the doctrine of qualified immunity. ... Let us waste no time in righting this wrong," Reeves wrote. Jamison's lawsuit, filed in 2016, said he was driving his Mercedes on July 29, 2013, when McClendon pulled him over on Interstate 20 in Pelahatchie, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometres) east of Mississippi's capital city of Jackson.

McClendon was an officer for the nearby town of Richland and was working near Pelahatchie under a local agreement. Jamison was returning to South Carolina from a vacation in the western U.S. "Jamison was pulled over and subjected to one hundred and ten minutes of an armed police officer badgering him, pressuring him, lying to him, and then searching his car top-to-bottom for drugs," Reeves wrote. "Nothing was found. Jamison isn't a drug courier. He's a welder." The lawsuit said Jamison's car was damaged during the searches and he was left by the side of the interstate after dark.

"Thankfully, Jamison left the stop with his life," Reeves wrote. "Too many others have not." Reeves wrote that the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — which hears cases from Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia — recently wrote in a qualified immunity case: "'Although we recognize that our police oﬃcers are often asked to make split-second decisions, we expect them to do so with respect for the dignity and worth of black lives.'" "This Court agrees," Reeves wrote. "Tragically, thousands have died at the hands of law enforcement over the years, and the death toll continues to rise.".

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control - police

A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.Parts of the market which had b...

Biden in Delaware, Trump eyes White House as virus remakes U.S. political conventions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed accepting the Republican Partys presidential nomination in a speech from the White House, prompting the countrys leading elected Democrat to accuse him of politicizing the historic residence...

Lebanon: Support for hospitals top UN priority in the wake of deadly blast

More than 130 people were killed in the blast, which ripped through the port and surrounding area, causing countless injuries and leaving thousands homeless. The Government has declared a two-week state of emergency.Speaking on Wednesday, U...

Pugmarks trigger panic in Bengal's Jhargram

Pugmarks found in some areas in West Bengals Jhargram district on Wednesday triggered panic among the people, officials said. Most of the pugmarks, ranging from small to big, were seen in the forest adjoining the district police lines in Jh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020