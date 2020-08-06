Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president stops for photo-op with narco-ballad singer in Sinaloa

Rios lives in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, a stronghold of the Sinaloa Cartel, and has composed songs about the group and its former leader, notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Lopez Obrador's photo with the singer and his family comes after the president faced criticism for shaking hands with Guzman's mother during a previous visit to Sinaloa.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 04:36 IST
Mexican president stops for photo-op with narco-ballad singer in Sinaloa

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stopped to take a photo with a singer known for his celebratory "narcocorridos" during the president's visit to Sinaloa on Wednesday.

Alfredo Rios, better known as "El Komander," is famous on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border for popular ballads that recount Mexico's brutal drug wars, often seen as glorifying violence and members of the cartels. Rios lives in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, a stronghold of the Sinaloa Cartel, and has composed songs about the group and its former leader, notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Lopez Obrador's photo with the singer and his family comes after the president faced criticism for shaking hands with Guzman's mother during a previous visit to Sinaloa. His government also suffered politically after ordering the release of Ovidio Guzman, one of El Chapo's sons, after his brief detention during a military operation that led to heavily armed cartel gunmen effectively taking control of Culiacan for hours.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalities

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 456,100 cases and 49,698 deaths.The new numbers put Mexico on track to surpass 50,000 de...

Sailing-America's Cup challengers told must use home-built boat

The next Americas Cup regatta in New Zealand could lose one of their challengers after the Stars Stripes syndicate were told by the events independent arbitration panel they must use a yacht built in the United States. The events rules req...

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump posts over coronavirus misinformation

Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox Friends ...

Ivanka Trump nets $4M at fundraiser for President Trump

President Donald Trumps daughter Ivanka Trump has raised USD 4 million for his reelection campaign during a virtual event that marked her return to the high-dollar fundraising circuit. Approximately 100 people attended her first virtual fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020