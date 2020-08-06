Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian pastor guilty of defying Myanmar's coronavirus law

A court in Myanmar on Thursday sentenced the Canadian pastor of an evangelical church to three months imprisonment after finding him guilty of violating a law intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

PTI | Yangon | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:43 IST
Canadian pastor guilty of defying Myanmar's coronavirus law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Myanmar on Thursday sentenced the Canadian pastor of an evangelical church to three months imprisonment after finding him guilty of violating a law intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Myanmar-born David Lah was charged with flouting a ban on large gatherings by holding a religious meeting in Yangon on April 7.

Lah's lawyer, Aung Kyi Win, said the court had found his client guilty of violating an article in the Natural Disaster Management Law because he failed to comply with a directive against gatherings. A Myanmar colleague of Lah, Wai Tun, received the same sentence.

Evidence of Lah's actions came from video of the event that was posted on social media accounts controlled by him. Videos showed him appearing to violate the ban, which took effect in mid-March, on other occasions as well. The Toronto-based Lah had pleaded not guilty last month but has not commented publicly on his case.

About 50 of Lah's supporters showed up at court Thursday to lend their support. Those standing at the courthouse entrance unfurled umbrellas in an effort to thwart the media from taking photos of him. Lah made his first court appearance in May after being released from quarantine that followed a hospital stay because he had contracted COVID-19. More than 20 of his followers reportedly also tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition to gatherings, Lah ignited public outrage for his statements in the online videos of his sermons. One video showed him claiming that Christians were immune from contracting the coronavirus. "I can guarantee if your church is walking the true path, and you have the whole of Christ in your heart, you will not get the disease," he said in one such remark.

Another clip that drew scorn in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar had him saying that the teachings of Buddhist monks are responsible for making people "sinful." He was also criticized for making derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community and Islam in other video clips. The backlash against Lah extended to the country's Christian community, who make up about 6% of the population, after a photo was circulated online of the country's Christian vice president, Henry Van Thio, at a meeting with Lah in early February.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered authorities to invite Russia and Ukraines prosecutors to Minsk to resolve the case of a group of alleged Russian mercenaries it detained last week, the Belta news agency reported...

Family Court (Supporting Children in Court) Legislation Bill introduced

The Minister of Justice has today introduced the Family Court Supporting Children in Court Legislation Bill the next step in the ongoing programme of work to fix the failed 2014 Family Court reforms led by then Justice Minister Judith Coll...

Sports News Roundup: Barty promotes tennis in indigenous communities; Bettors primed to pounce on PGA Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Petry, Habs put Pens on brink of eliminationJeff Petrys sharp-angle goal in the third period Wednesday gave the Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of t...

NZ and Australia reaffirm need for closest collaboration to tackle COVID-19

New Zealand and Australia reaffirmed today the need for the closest possible collaboration as they tackle a global environment shaped by COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said.In these challenging times, our close collaborat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020