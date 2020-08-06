Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loss-making Lufthansa forecasts no air travel take-off until 2024

The collapse in demand for air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant the airline carried 96% fewer passengers between April and June than a year earlier, leading to an 80% decline in second-quarter revenue to 1.9 billion euros ($2.25 billion). Tentative signs of a European recovery now appear threatened by new localised outbreaks and restrictions, while long-haul flights such as to the United States - which are important for Lufthansa - remain largely grounded due to rising infections.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:22 IST
Loss-making Lufthansa forecasts no air travel take-off until 2024

Lufthansa does not expect air travel demand to return to pre-coronavirus crisis levels until at least 2024, as the German airline posted a 1.7 billion euro quarterly operating loss. The collapse in demand for air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant the airline carried 96% fewer passengers between April and June than a year earlier, leading to an 80% decline in second-quarter revenue to 1.9 billion euros ($2.25 billion).

Tentative signs of a European recovery now appear threatened by new localised outbreaks and restrictions, while long-haul flights such as to the United States - which are important for Lufthansa - remain largely grounded due to rising infections. "We do not expect demand to return to pre-crisis levels before 2024," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday.

Lufthansa's pessimistic view echoed a forecast last month by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that it would take a year longer than previously expected for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels.. Last month Lufthansa said it would cut 20% of its leadership positions and 1,000 administrative jobs as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the pandemic.

JOB LOSSES The airline had 8,300 fewer employees by the end of June, due mainly to people leaving jobs at its catering business and non-German businesses, which include Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. It aims to reduce 22,000 full-time jobs.

It said forced redundancies can no longer be ruled out in Germany due to worsening market conditions and faltering negotiations with unions. Lufthansa plans to increase short and medium-haul capacity to 55% of prior-year capacity in the fourth quarter and 50% on long-haul routes. Air France-KLM, which also secured a state-backed rescue, aims to operate at two thirds of capacity before the end of the year.

The adjusted operating loss of 1.7 billion was almost 300 million euros lower than analysts surveyed by the company had expected on average. Lufthansa also said it expects to post an adjusted operating loss in the second half of 2020 and a further significant decline in adjusted operating profit for the full-year. ($1 = 0.8432 euros)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered authorities to invite Russia and Ukraines prosecutors to Minsk to resolve the case of a group of alleged Russian mercenaries it detained last week, the Belta news agency reported...

Family Court (Supporting Children in Court) Legislation Bill introduced

The Minister of Justice has today introduced the Family Court Supporting Children in Court Legislation Bill the next step in the ongoing programme of work to fix the failed 2014 Family Court reforms led by then Justice Minister Judith Coll...

Sports News Roundup: Barty promotes tennis in indigenous communities; Bettors primed to pounce on PGA Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Petry, Habs put Pens on brink of eliminationJeff Petrys sharp-angle goal in the third period Wednesday gave the Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of t...

NZ and Australia reaffirm need for closest collaboration to tackle COVID-19

New Zealand and Australia reaffirmed today the need for the closest possible collaboration as they tackle a global environment shaped by COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said.In these challenging times, our close collaborat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020