Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-U.S billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy Italy's AS Roma

U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin has signed a deal worth more than $700 million to purchase the Italian Serie A soccer club AS Roma, the club said on Thursday. Roma said in statement that formal contracts with the Houston, Texas-based Friedkin Group were signed on Wednesday for a transaction valued at 591 million euros.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:21 IST
Soccer-U.S billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy Italy's AS Roma

U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin has signed a deal worth more than $700 million to purchase the Italian Serie A soccer club AS Roma, the club said on Thursday.

Roma said in statement that formal contracts with the Houston, Texas-based Friedkin Group were signed on Wednesday for a transaction valued at 591 million euros. "We look forward to closing the purchase as soon as possible and immersing ourselves in the AS Roma family," Friedkin said in a statement on the club website.

Current president James Pallotta said the two sides would work to complete the process over the coming days. The transaction is anticipated to close by the of the month. "Over the last month, Dan and Ryan Friedkin have demonstrated their total commitment to finalizing this deal and taking the club forward in a positive way. I am sure they will be great future owners for AS Roma," said Pallotta

It is the first involvement in a major sports club for the Friedkin group which encompasses a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies. These include Imperative Entertainment, described by the Friedkin Group as an "innovative entertainment studio" based in California. Dan Friedkin himself made his debut as a director last year with the film Lyrebird.

A group of U.S. investors led by Pallotta bought AS Roma in 2012. Pallotta, a businessman of Italian descent, employed eight different coaches as he struggled to revive the fortunes of the club, which won the last of its three Serie A titles in 2001.

Roma finished runners-up three times under his leadership without seriously challenging the dominance of Juventus, who have won Serie A for the last nine seasons. They also reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2017-18. He also saw his plans to build a new stadium for the club, which currently shares the Stadio Olimpico with neighbours Lazio, frustrated by planning issues.

($1 = 0.8421 euros)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama urges govts, individuals to work for achievement of peace

The Dalai Lama on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, urged governments, organisations and individuals to work for achieving a demilitarized world and peace. Despite many great developme...

Ministry holds virtual function on Handloom Day to avoid public gathering

Handloom sector is a symbol of the countrys glorious cultural heritage and an important source of livelihood in the country. The sector is key to women empowerment as over 70 of handloom weavers and allied workers are women.On the occasion ...

Hospital fire: Brave attendant saves three elderly patients

A 25-year-old attendant showed presence of mind and unflinching courage as he saved the lives of three elderly patients from a raging fire that broke out early on Thursday at an Ahmedabad-based hospital, where he works. Eight other patients...

India Angel Fund Invests Rs. 50 Lakhs in Its Third Woman Led Ayurvedic Principles Based Dairy Nutrition Startup G.O.D. Café

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India India Angel Fund invests in its third woman led startu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020