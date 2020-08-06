Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to spend $1.2 bln on cyber security for private sector after rise in attacks

Much of Australia's cyber policy to date has focused on bolstering the defences of government agencies after an attack on the parliament in 2019, but malicious cyber activity is increasing against small and medium businesses, universities and households, Morrison said. The increased spending is intended to fortify critical infrastructure, boost police efforts to disrupt criminal activity on the dark web and strengthen community awareness.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:35 IST
Australia to spend $1.2 bln on cyber security for private sector after rise in attacks
Image Credit: Flickr

Australia will spend A$1.66 billion ($1.19 billion) over the next 10 years to strengthen the cyber defenses of companies and households after a rise in cyber attacks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Cyber attacks on businesses and households are costing about A$29 billion $20.83 billion) or 1.5% of Australia's gross domestic product (GDP), Morrison told reporters in Canberra. Just weeks ago, Canberra said it would spend A$1.35 billion over the next decade to bolster the capabilities of its chief cyber intelligence agency.

Morrison said in June that a "sophisticated state-based actor" had spent months trying to hack all levels of the government, political bodies, essential service providers, and operators of critical infrastructure. Much of Australia's cyber policy to date has focused on bolstering the defences of government agencies after an attack on the parliament in 2019, but malicious cyber activity is increasing against small and medium businesses, universities and households, Morrison said.

The increased spending is intended to fortify critical infrastructure, boost police efforts to disrupt criminal activity on the dark web and strengthen community awareness. "We will protect our vital infrastructure and services from cyber-attacks. We will support businesses to protect themselves so they can succeed in the digital economy," said Morrison.

Australia will also embark on a more aggressive approach to disrupting would-be attackers. The Australian Signals Directorate - which, Reuters revealed last year, determined China was responsible for hacking Australia's parliament - will be given new funding to counter foreign cyber attacks.

China denies it was responsible for the attack, which came months before a national election.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Germany requires tests for most non-EU arrivals

Germanys health minister says authorities will require people arriving from a large number of countries deemed high-risk to take coronavirus tests starting on Saturday. German officials have voiced alarm over a steady upward creep in the nu...

Poland's virus cases hit new record

Poland on Thursday reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the fifth time since last week, the health ministry said, as it announced renewed local restrictions to counter the spike in cases.The new record of 726 new cases, th...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 255 p.m.Glenmark says it will launch higher strength of oral antiviral drug FabiFlu. 253 p.m.RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday d...

Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that tore through the capital earlier this week. France and other countries have send emergency aid and search-and-resc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020