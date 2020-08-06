Macron pledges aid won't go to 'corrupt hands', wants new Lebanon deal

Macron pledges aid won't go to 'corrupt hands', wants new Lebanon dealReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:00 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron told angry Lebanese crowds in downtown Beirut that French aid would not go to "corrupt hands" and he would seek a new deal with political authorities.
"I guarantee you this - aid will not go to corrupt hands," Macron told protesters in central Beirut two days after the city was devastated by a blast.
"I will talk to all political forces to ask them for a new pact. I am here today to propose a new political pact to them," he said, after being greeted by crowds calling for an end to the "regime".
