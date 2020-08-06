Swiss engineers sent to help Lebanon after blast

Switzerland has sent a team of specialists including engineers and logistics experts to Lebanon to help with the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut. The Alpine nation says it is responding to a request from Lebanese authorities.

The Swiss team, which also includes telecom engineers and a psychologist, will assist in securing the country's damaged embassy and ambassadorial residence. Switzerland's Foreign Ministry says the experts also will be available to examine the condition of Lebanon's public buildings such as schools and hospitals.

The Foreign Ministry says it has no indication that Swiss citizens were among the victims of Tuesday's explosion..