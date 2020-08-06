Grammy-winning producer 'Detail' arrested on sexual assault charges

Grammy Award-winning music producer Noel Fisher, known for his work with singer Beyonce, was arrested on Wednesday on more than a dozen sexual assault charges, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The music producer, known as "Detail," was being investigated for alleged incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018, the sheriff's department said in a statement. Fisher won a Grammy in 2014 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit "Drunk in Love."

Fisher's attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, said in a statement he had not yet had an opportunity to look at the charges, but added, "I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations." The sheriff's department said the Los Angeles district attorney's office had earlier this year filed 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges against Fisher.

The sheriff's department said there may be more victims, and urged them to come forward.