Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-WADA to reduce bans for recreational drugs from 2021

Athletes testing positive for recreational drugs out-of-competition will be banned by the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) for 1-3 months instead of two years when the policy is changed next year, officials said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 00:20 IST
Doping-WADA to reduce bans for recreational drugs from 2021
WADA logo Image Credit: ANI

Athletes testing positive for recreational drugs out-of-competition will be banned by the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) for 1-3 months instead of two years when the policy is changed next year, officials said on Thursday. WADA's reduced sanctions for drugs that do not enhance the performance of an athlete will come into effect from Jan. 1, 2021, with a stronger focus on catching athletes who cheat instead.

WADA's new code says athletes caught taking non-performance- enhancing drugs during out-of-competition tests will see their punishment reduced to three months unless they agree to complete a rehab treatment program, in which case the sanction will be reduced to one month. "If the athlete can establish that any ingestion or use occurred out of competition and was unrelated to sport performance, then the period of ineligibility shall be three (3)months," WADA's new code says.

"In addition, the period of ineligibility calculated... may be reduced to one (1) month if the athlete or other person satisfactorily completes a substance of abuse treatment program approved by the Anti-Doping Organization." WADA approved a revision of the World Anti-Doping Code in November 2019 after a two-year consultation process.

WADA will also introduce a new Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) to ensure whistleblowers who share information on doping in sport are protected. Discouraging an individual to come forward or retaliation will count as an offence. Use of multiple prohibited substances will also mean bans can be increased by an additional two years while falsifying documents after an alleged ADRV will count as a separate offence which invites another ban.

Last month, former marathon world record holder Kenyan Wilson Kipsang was handed a four-year ban for ADRVs that included using a fake photo of a traffic accident to justify one of four missed whereabouts appointments. UK Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead said they were working to educate their athletes and sports bodies about the new rules over the next five months.

"Our job will be working with athletes and sports, so they are aware of how the changes impact them and what they need to do to make sure they are working to the rules by the new year," Sapstead said in a statement.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook must do more to stop online hate against women, U.S. and EU politicians urge

Facebook Inc must step up and protect women in politics from threats of violence and sexism and hate on its platform, said a letter to the company from female members of the U.S. Congress such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top female po...

Trump loses bid to add fourth U.S. campaign debate with Biden in early September

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign on Thursday lost its bid for a fourth debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden in early September.In rejecting the request, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it remains committed to t...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, while a top adviser said Trump would sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting production of ...

Armed man takes hostages in French bank

A gunman took six people hostage in a bank in northern France on Thursday and was still holding two by late evening, police sources and media said.The hostage-taker was believed to have Islamist sympathies, two police union officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020