R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service

Grammy-winning R&B star Lizzo has signed a deal to produce television programming for Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service, the singer announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old singer of "Good as Hell" and "Juice" had a breakout year in 2019 with hit songs and an appearance in the movie "Hustlers." "I'm so excited to share amazing stories with you," Lizzo, 32, said on a video call hosted by cable industry group CTAM.

Streaming services from Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and others are competing to lure big celebrities as they battle for digital audiences. Lizzo "has such a unique perspective, and we're so excited to hear her ideas for new content," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.