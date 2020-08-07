Left Menu
Development News Edition

R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 00:33 IST
R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Grammy-winning R&B star Lizzo has signed a deal to produce television programming for Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service, the singer announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old singer of "Good as Hell" and "Juice" had a breakout year in 2019 with hit songs and an appearance in the movie "Hustlers." "I'm so excited to share amazing stories with you," Lizzo, 32, said on a video call hosted by cable industry group CTAM.

Streaming services from Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and others are competing to lure big celebrities as they battle for digital audiences. Lizzo "has such a unique perspective, and we're so excited to hear her ideas for new content," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook must do more to stop online hate against women, U.S. and EU politicians urge

Facebook Inc must step up and protect women in politics from threats of violence and sexism and hate on its platform, said a letter to the company from female members of the U.S. Congress such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top female po...

Trump loses bid to add fourth U.S. campaign debate with Biden in early September

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign on Thursday lost its bid for a fourth debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden in early September.In rejecting the request, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it remains committed to t...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, while a top adviser said Trump would sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting production of ...

Armed man takes hostages in French bank

A gunman took six people hostage in a bank in northern France on Thursday and was still holding two by late evening, police sources and media said.The hostage-taker was believed to have Islamist sympathies, two police union officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020