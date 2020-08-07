Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Farmers fear hunger as floods worsen pandemic woes in western Nepal

Funds have also been allocated to provide training and subsidies for farmers to grow spring-season rice which could help make up for current losses to flooding, he added. WARNING NOT ENOUGH Dharam Uprety, South Asia climate lead for international development charity Practical Action, which works to reduce disaster risk across Nepal including in Kailali, said floods of this magnitude had not been seen there for more than 40 years. Moreover, the response had been hampered by "psychological terror in the rescue team caused by coronavirus and inability to take precautionary measures due to limited resources", he said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 08:30 IST
FEATURE-Farmers fear hunger as floods worsen pandemic woes in western Nepal

By Aadesh Subedi KATHMANDU, Aug 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Nepali farmer Ganga Bahadur Sahi would go to India for six months a year to work as a labourer, earning money to feed his family of five.

This year he came back early to his home in Bhajani municipality in Nepal's Far West region after COVID-19 started spreading rapidly in India. But his problems didn't end there. "Now this flood has devastated my crop fields," said the 45-year-old, who is staying with a relative after his house and paddy field were inundated.

"If this continues, the leaves will turn yellow and the roots will start decaying," added Sahi in an interview conducted remotely for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, pointing to his rice plants. "I also need to renovate my house after this water level drops down, but I don't have enough money to do that," he said.

With grim harvest prospects and his job in India gone, Sahi worries whether he will be able to provide food for his family and continue paying for the education of his two sons. "Sadly, I don't have any options other than agriculture as I am not able to afford a loan from the bank during this challenging time," he added.

On Thursday, the Red Cross said almost 17.5 million people had been affected and more than 630 killed by major floods and landslides in India, Bangladesh and Nepal so far this monsoon season, including almost 200 dead or missing in Nepal. The flooding puts many vulnerable people at growing risk of malaria, dengue and diarrhoea, the international humanitarian agency warned, while treating such diseases could be complicated by South Asia's worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NASA's Earth Observatory, the low-pressure systems of Asia's summer monsoon have been especially strong and stationary this year, allowing them to draw even more moisture from the Indian and Pacific oceans and deliver it to land. In Bhajani municipality, Raja Ram Chaudhary, another local farmer, usually heads to India to buy food if the harvest is not enough for his family - but said that is no longer possible.

"All my crops are at risk of damage and I cannot even go to India if I face food shortages as the borders are closed due to the pandemic," said Chaudhary, who is staying in a tent erected on the postal highway, where many displaced families are living. "I have never seen such a huge flood around this area," he added.

FOOD SHORTAGES AHEAD Bikram Chaudhary, chairperson of one of Bhajani's worst-hit wards who is not related to Raja, said the flooding had been caused by heavy rains swelling four major rivers.

"We were already struggling with one big problem (coronavirus) and then this disaster struck us," he said. According to district data, there have been about 50 cases of COVID-19 in Bhajani, which has a population of nearly 60,000.

The flooding has killed at least three people in Kailali district, where Bhajani is located, destroyed or damaged more than 4,700 homes and displaced more than 2,600 families. Chaudhary noted it was almost impossible to maintain social distancing and take precautions to avoid the spread of infection while rescuing and lodging people made homeless by floods.

They are forced to stay in close proximity in the small number of shelters available or at roadside camps. Almost 75% of rice fields in Bhajani were flooded and manure compost needed for the winter crops was swept away, which could dent yields, said ward chairman Chaudhary.

Pests like armyworm are meanwhile destroying other staple crops like maize, though farmers here plant less maize than in other areas, he said. "Many people are now unemployed and with crops in the field devastated by floods, we are sure to face food shortages and hunger soon," he warned.

To provide employment for returned migrants, the municipality is planning to use manual labour instead of machinery for some public works like road-building, he noted. Funds have also been allocated to provide training and subsidies for farmers to grow spring-season rice which could help make up for current losses to flooding, he added.

WARNING NOT ENOUGH Dharam Uprety, South Asia climate lead for international development charity Practical Action, which works to reduce disaster risk across Nepal including in Kailali, said floods of this magnitude had not been seen there for more than 40 years.

Moreover, the response had been hampered by "psychological terror in the rescue team caused by coronavirus and inability to take precautionary measures due to limited resources", he said. Early warning systems installed in river basins by the government and aid partners had reduced loss of life by alerting people four to six hours in advance of the floods, he added.

"However this technology cannot help significantly to reduce loss of field crops and property," he said, although some people were able to take stored grain and valuables to a safer place. To protect communities better in future weather disasters, it was important to expand crop insurance and help people find new ways to make a living, he said.

For instance, they could focus on growing high-value crops like jute, which can be woven into a sturdy cloth. "Migrant workers who are largely unemployed should be provided resources and technology to be engaged in ... cash-oriented agriculture rather than the subsistence agriculture widely prevalent in Nepal," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana: Academic year of 2020-2021 will be rescheduled, says education minister

Ghanaian education minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that the schools in the country will not be made to resume fully so long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, according to a news report by News Ghana.According to him...

HK activist Joshua Wong files court challenge to 2019 poll disqualification

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong filed a court challenge on Friday against his disqualification from district polls, in a move which may have implications for this years removals of opposition candidates for the citys legislatur...

Western Railway refunds Rs 400 crore through cancelled tickets amid COVID-19

After bearing revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crores, the Western Railway has refunded over Rs 400 crore upon cancellation of tickets during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In a press release, the Western Railway said that resulting in the cancella...

China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations - TBS

China has warned Japan that a ban on Beijing-based ByteDances short-video app TikTok would have a large impact on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources. A group of lawmakers in J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020