US COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,60,000: Johns Hopkins University

The United States has recorded over 160,000 deaths due to coronavirus till now, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. With 4,881,974 positive cases, the US continues to be the worst-affected country followed by Brazil.

So far, 2,912,212 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Brazil. Globally, over 19 million cases of coronavirus have been detected and about 713,813 people have died from the disease since December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The US remains the worst-hit nation, both in terms of the number of cases and fatalities. (ANI)