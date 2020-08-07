U.S. pledges over $17 mln in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, says embassy

U.S. pledges over $17 mln in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, says embassyReuters | Beirut | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:30 IST
The United States has pledged over $17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, following Tuesday's Beirut port explosion, the U.S. embassy said on Friday.
It said in a statement that the aid included food assistance, medical supplies and financial assistance for the Lebanese Red Cross. "Announcements of additional aid and assistance are forthcoming," it added.
