Left Menu
Development News Edition

Once in crisis, Ecuador city now helps others battle virus

Some medical experts caution against seeing Guayaquil as a model for others, even if authorities adjusted well after initially being overwhelmed. “The contagion was so massive, so rapid,” and so many people died, that the number of people who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus in Guayaquil is much lower today, said Dr Esteban Ortiz, research director of a health program at the Universidad de las Américas in Quito, Ecuador's capital.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:23 IST
Once in crisis, Ecuador city now helps others battle virus

Ecuador's biggest city, Guayaquil, was a pandemic hellscape of makeshift morgues, hundreds dying at home, bodies left in the street. That was in March and April, when the country's economic hub on the Pacific coast suffered as much as anywhere in the world from the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. Guayaquil later stabilised, sending medical teams and equipment elsewhere in Ecuador and taking in virus patients from outside the city.

Guayaquil officials partly attribute the turnaround to a strict lockdown and the adaptability of a population that, through history, endured epidemics of malaria, yellow fever, dengue and bubonic plague in a place whose tropical climate, crowded neighbourhoods and exposure to foreign travellers seemed geared for infection. Some medical experts caution against seeing Guayaquil as a model for others, even if authorities adjusted well after initially being overwhelmed.

“The contagion was so massive, so rapid,” and so many people died, that the number of people who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus in Guayaquil is much lower today, said Dr Esteban Ortiz, research director of a health program at the Universidad de las Américas in Quito, Ecuador's capital. Additionally, Ortiz said, the more rigorous use and implementation of “respiratory masks, facial masks, facial shields, social distancing and hand washing” slowed contagion there.

So far, Ecuador's health ministry lists more than 1,600 COVID-19 deaths in Guayas province, which includes Guayaquil. That's nearly one-third of the official death toll nationwide from the disease, a figure widely acknowledged to be an undercount. Other Guayaquil data indicate the number of daily deaths recorded in parts of March and April was hundreds higher than for the same days in past years, suggesting many were coronavirus-related. Thousands certainly died of COVID-19 in the city of 2.7 million, and some relatives still don't know exactly where their dead were buried in that chaotic period.

Guayaquil promises to punish anyone who violates health guidelines. The city warns of USD 60 fines for people who don't wear masks on public transport, and bus drivers who let passengers ride without masks can get USD 200 fines as well as points docked from their licenses. Hotels and restaurants are banned from hosting parties. Gatherings for baptisms and weddings are out. The city's Veradero beach remains closed while beaches open up in other parts of Ecuador.

The city helps citizens with food handouts and mobile clinics. The private sector got involved in aid efforts. Military and national health authorities assisted, though municipal officials say the government in Quito lagged in providing resources and sharing information. “Given the tremendous burden Guayaquil felt during March and April, I believe that they learned a lot, both from their successes and their shortcomings," said Bernardo Gutiérrez, a researcher at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito. He wrote in an email to The Associated Press that “the merits of Guayaquil specifically lie in their efforts to organize and coordinate efforts between the local government and different civilian actors" to implement health measures.

But Gutiérrez said there is no guarantee that Guayaquil's particular protocols would work elsewhere because of the unpredictability of any outbreak and the fact that “the specific situation of a city will be very different from others." With its crisis abating, Guayaquil sent doctors to several areas including Quito, which is experiencing its own COVID-19 surge. Guayaquil accepted virus patients from other regions, to the point where Mayor Cynthia Viteri, herself recovered from a light case of COVID-19, has warned that available ICU beds are again scarce. On July 25, Viteri marked Guayaquil's foundation by Spanish colonisers in the 16th century with an emotional speech on Carmen hill, which overlooks the city.

“We were simply left to our fate" at the pandemic's peak, she said. But, the mayor said, Guayaquil residents got back on their feet. The small group of invited guests — masked, their chairs spaced well apart — clapped.(AP) RUP

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Jamshedpur FC appoint Owen Coyle as head coach

Ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League ISL season, Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of Owen Coyle as their new head coach. Jamshedpur FC has signed Owen Coyle as their new Head Coach ahead of their 2020-21 Indian Super League ISL campa...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 448 p.m.UP sees record 63 COVID-19 deaths and 4,404 fresh cases. By-elections to all vacant posts of Panch and Sarpanch in Jammu and Kash...

Alkem Labs Q1 net profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 423.19 cr

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday reported more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 423.19 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in the US. The company had posted a net prof...

Belgian meat processing plant confirms 67 COVID-19 cases

A pork processing plant in Belgium reported 67 COVID-19 infections on Friday, one manager of the firm told Reuters, joining a string of outbreaks at abattoirs and meat processing facilities around the world.Westvlees tested and quarantined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020