Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo talks with Pak foreign minister on Afghanistan and regional stability

“Secretary Pompeo and Minister Qureshi discussed a range of issues, including the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process and the importance of efforts to support regional stability,” said Cale Brown, State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson. Pompeo's telephonic talks with Qureshi came a day after the Secretary of State spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed a range of issues.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:42 IST
Pompeo talks with Pak foreign minister on Afghanistan and regional stability
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over phone and the two leaders discussed the Afghan peace process and regional stability, his spokesperson said on Friday. "Secretary Pompeo and Minister Qureshi discussed a range of issues, including the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process and the importance of efforts to support regional stability," said Cale Brown, State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson.

Pompeo's telephonic talks with Qureshi came a day after the Secretary of State spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed a range of issues. The two leaders spoke over phone on Thursday and reiterated the strength of the India-US relationship to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region and around the globe, Brown said on Thursday.

During the phone call, Jaishankar and Pompeo discussed the ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation on the issues of international concern, including efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, support the peace process in Afghanistan, and address the recent destabilising actions in the region, Brown said in a readout of the telephonic conversation. The talks between Pompeo and Qureshi also come after Special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad travelled to Qatar, Pakistan and Uzbekistan in June as part of his sustained effort to bring peace in the war-torn country. The Taliban has kept up violence against Afghan government forces.

An agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in February in Doha drew up plans for withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees from the insurgent group. As part of the Doha deal, the US has committed to withdraw its 12,000 troops within 14 months. Troops have since been reduced by over a quarter, according to a recent report on Afghanistan published by the Congressional Research Service.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

AI Express flight overshot runway, no fire during landing: Aviation Ministry

The Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 190 people onboard, that met an accident at the Kozhikode airport Friday evening overshot the runway, but no fire was reported during its landing, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Air India ...

U.S. pandemic worse than Mexico, Lopez Obrador says after travel warning

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States had greater problems from the coronavirus than his country, a day after the U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel south of the border, citing high c...

Uttarakhand reports 278 new COVID-19 cases

Uttrakhand reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total cases in the state to 8,901. According to the Uttrakhand health department, the state has 3,020 active cases, with 5,731 recoveries and 38 migrations. As many as 112 ...

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, 10 other officials

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals, including Hong Kongs pro-China leader Carrie Lam, for erosion of the former British colonys autonomy and restricting freedom of expression of its citizens. Besides Chief Executive of Hon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020