Leader denies Hezbollah role in Beirut blast

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says the explosion at the Beirut port reveals nepotism and corruption that can't be ignored in Lebanon and that those responsible should be brought to justice. Nasrallah denied in a speech on Friday that his group was responsible for Tuesday's blast or exercised any power at the port. He was responding to claims that his group may have stored explosives at the port.

Still, Nasrallah didn't rule out a missile attack or an act of sabotage. He said that storing explosive materials like ammonium nitrate at the port for so long means "it is partially an issue of negligence, corruption, nepotism" that should not be ignored. Nasrallah added that if there is more confidence in an investigation carried out by Lebanon's military, then so be it. He said nothing about an international investigation, which has been suggested and supported by the French and other Lebanese politicians.

Nasrallah also said his group's domestic opponents are using the blast to blame Hezbollah and to turn public opinion against it. "You will see no results," he said.