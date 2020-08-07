Air India Express mishap: Distressed Jaishankar prays for bereaved families and injured

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he was deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode in Kerala and extended prayers to the bereaved families and those injured. "Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details," Jaishankar tweeted.

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today.

Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots. (ANI)