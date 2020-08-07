Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India plane crash: Indian consulate in Dubai issues 4 helplines

Indian consulate in Dubai has issued four helplines for relatives of passengers who travelled on Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that met with an accident at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode while landing.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:54 IST
Air India plane crash: Indian consulate in Dubai issues 4 helplines
The incident took place at 7:41 pm during the landing.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian consulate in Dubai has issued four helplines for relatives of passengers who travelled on Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that met with an accident at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode while landing. The helplines are 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575. Air India Express has also established helpline number in Sharjah - 00971 6 5970303.

"Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We pray for well being of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575," Indian consulate in Dubai said in a tweet. The flight was carrying 190 people including pilots. The incident took place at 7:41 pm and no fire was reported.

The DGCA has ordered a detailed investigation into the accident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar now seeks spending details of Bengal's business summit from finance minister

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked for the spending details of the annual business summit of the West Bengal government from Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra, days after he asked for the same information from a top-level officer but go...

Hezbollah denies storing weapons at Beirut port depot

Hezbollahs leader on Friday denied accusations that his Iran-backed movement has arms warehoused at Beirut port, calling for an investigation into the biggest explosion to hit the Lebanese capital.In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasral...

Fake followers racket: rapper Badshah questioned by police

Rapper Badshah was grilled by the Mumbai police for over nine hours on Friday in connection with probe into a racket which creates and sells fake social media followers and likes, an official said. Badshah reached the office of the Crime In...

EU drops Morocco from safe country travel list

The European Union removed Morocco from its safe list of countries from which the bloc allows non-essential travel, after a review by EU ambassadors on Friday.The move leaves 10 countries on the new list, which takes effect August 8, after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020