Air India plane crash: Indian consulate in Dubai issues 4 helplines

Indian consulate in Dubai has issued four helplines for relatives of passengers who travelled on Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that met with an accident at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode while landing. The helplines are 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575. Air India Express has also established helpline number in Sharjah - 00971 6 5970303.

"Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We pray for well being of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575," Indian consulate in Dubai said in a tweet. The flight was carrying 190 people including pilots. The incident took place at 7:41 pm and no fire was reported.

The DGCA has ordered a detailed investigation into the accident. (ANI)